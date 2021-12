(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are making Christmas extra special for new parents.

Babies born at UPMC hospitals in the Midstate are all dressed up for the holidays. The infants are decked out in Christmas hats, booties, and stockings, all of which were handmade by the Pinnacle Health Auxiliary Volunteers.

They’ve been crafting yuletide clothing for newborns since 1992.