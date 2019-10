Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are offering pints for polio this month.

Zeroday Brewing Co. in Harrisburg is among many Midstate bars participating. Rotary clubs nationwide are hosting the event to raise money to eradicate polio in Africa and the middle east.

Zeroday is hosting pints for polio next Tuesday. Other bars are hosting this week.

Check out your community’s rotary club on Facebook for events near you.