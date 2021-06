DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are swimming on Wednesday, June 23, for their former teammate.

The Piranha Swim Team in Linglestown is hosting a Swim-A-Thon at Koons Pool beginning at 6:30 p.m. They are raising money for a past swimmer, who is now 22-years-old and battling her 3rd bout with cancer.

If you want to help the Piranhas, you can reach out through the team’s Facebook page.