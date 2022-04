ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Heroes are giving a dog his freedom again. Jimmy is paralyzed, so his caregivers at Pitties.Love.Peace, Inc. in Elizabethtown knew he would need a device to help him stand and move around.

The group contacted an engineering class at Elizabethtown College. They designed a cart, took measurements, and ordered parts.

Photo: Shannon Ryan

Jimmy will have his final fitting in a few weeks, and abc27 hopes to provide an update once that happens.