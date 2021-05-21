Hometown Hero: Plough restaurant preparing lunches for Lancaster EMS workers

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes continue to give back during National EMS Week.

Plough is the farm-to-table restaurant at the Lancaster Marriott. Its chef prepared 120 boxed lunches for Lancaster County EMS workers.

“Their partnership with Plough restaurant and High Industries has been phenomenal,” Lancaster EMS Executive Director Bob May said. “This will get recognized today by our personnel. I can guarantee you they are going to be very appreciative of what’s happening here today.”

Fulton Bank, Donegal Insurance and many other businesses and restaurants have kept Lancaster County EMS workers well fed all week long.