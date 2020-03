Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are supporting local soldiers and their families.

The Carlisle Barracks is hosting a 5K Run/Fun Walk and Expo on May 9 at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center.

The expo is free with k-9 demonstrations, mounted horse patrols food, and door prizes. Money raised from walk/run will benefit the army’s “MRW” or morale, welfare and recreation program which supports soldiers and their families.

The event is looking for sponsors and more information can be found here.