FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are offering free swimming lessons at a prestigious location.

The lessons will take place at the pool of the former lieutenant governor’s house at Fort Indiantown Gap. The pool was closed last year due to the pandemic.

It will reopen this summer for public groups and non-profits serving children who may otherwise not have the chance to swim.

The pool opens Tuesday, July 6.