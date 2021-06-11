Hometown Hero: Project Share

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are making sure no child goes hungry this summer.

Project Share in Carlisle is offering healthy meals for families in need every Friday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. until August 13. The campaign kicked off Friday, June 11.

The project offers a week’s worth of food to families who have children 18 and younger.

“There will be an abundance of fresh fruits and veggies, milk in each distribution, peanut butter and jam sandwiches, turkey and cheese wraps, hot chicken sandwiches, cereal for breakfast, as well,” Emma Witwer, nutrition coordinator, said.

There are three locations for food pick up — Project Share on North Orange Street in Carlisle; Amelia Givin Library in Mounty Holly; Plainfield First Church of God on Newville Road.