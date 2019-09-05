Hometown Hero: Protect the Blue run

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are hoping you will be one too by signing up for the 3.2 to Protect the Blue.

UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg nurses organized the run to support the city’s police department.

Money raised from the run on City Island will fund defibrillators, with the department currently only having 2.

The goal is to have one in each patrol car along with first aid supplies.

“This is really going to help us and the community and our officers in case something happens to them while they’re out on their tours,” says Corporal Josh Hammer.

Last year the event raised money to buy protective vests for Harrisburg police.

The run is a traditional 5-kilometer run which is roughly 3.1 miles but an additional .1 mile is ran is to hono officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

The event is Sept. 19 on City Island.