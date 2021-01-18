Hometown Hero: “Provenance” – Penowl Productions Theatre’s 23rd annual MLK performance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Hero is honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in their 23rd annual production in the MLK Campus play series.

Penowl Productions Theatre Company in Harrisburg is performing “Provenance,” a filmed play set in an 2019 upscale home in Steelton, Pa.

The original play follows the stories behind an antique wooden box, found in the Steelton home, as it moves from owner to owner.

“And he gave it to me, and he said, ‘I knows you’re gonna make it.’ And he said ‘I know I’m not gonna make it, but I want something that I made to have freedom even if I don’t,'” Provenance, Penowl Productions Theatre Company, 2021

“Provenance” was recorded this year instead of performed live due to the pandemic. The filmed play will be available for viewing on Monday, Jan. 18 at noon. There is no fee and registration is not required.

Penn State Harrisburg’s YouTube channel has posted the play to be viewed over the next week and can be watched here.