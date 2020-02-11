Hometown Hero: PSECU

Tonight’s Hometown Hero is PSECU and those celebrating life after a breast cancer diagnosis.

More than 500 survivors on the court at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center for the 14th annual ‘Pink Zone’ game last night. The event took place during halftime at the Penn State women basketball game. The breast cancer survivors on the court have collectively lived nearly 3,688 years after their initial diagnosis.

Among this year’s donors, PSECU donated 3,000. The ‘Pink Zone’ has raised nearly $2.5 million since 2007 with some of the money going to the Penn State Cancer Institute in Hershey and the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.