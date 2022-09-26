HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are hosting a Multicultural Community Day in Harrisburg on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to a release from the agency.

The event will include dance and music performances from the Halo-Halo Youth Dancers, Bulgarian Cultural Center, McGinley School of Irish Dance, and the PSP Ceremonial Unit bagpipers, according to the release from PSP.

There will also be food trucks, community groups, and vendors at the event. Additionally, a PSP helicopter, K-9, horses and riders, and vehicles will be present for guests to check out.

“Multicultural Community Day promotes awareness and acceptance of our differences through the arts, food, and music,” said PSP Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick in the release. “This event highlights just some of the many cultural groups that bring value to Pennsylvania [and] reaffirms our commitment to building trust and improving relationships with all communities we serve.”

Admission and parking for the Multicultural Community Day are free. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at PSP Department Headquarters on Elmerton Avenue in Harrisburg.