Hometown Hero: Recovery Institute

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are celebrating those in recovery.

The group Recovery Institute will hold its 2nd annual Family Day celebration this Saturday with some changes. This year’s event will still take place — but there won’t be a festival. There will, however, be free barbecue dinners for guests to pick up.

It’s this Saturday at Fort Hunter Park in Susquehanna Township from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meals are free although donations are encouraged.

Recovery Institute mentors and supports recovering addicts and their families.