Hometown Hero: Recycle Bicycle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes have more space to make the wheels go round and round.

Recycle Bicycle opened its new location on Tuesday at 1722 Chestnut Street in Harrisburg. The non-profit repairs old or abandoned bicycles and gives them to children and others who want one. Recycle Bicycle was working out of a donated warehouse in uptown Harrisburg. But the 80-year-old space needed a lot of work like new lighting, wiring, insulation, and mold removal.

“It would have cost us too much to bring it up to code, so it’s wonderful to have an industrial building because we are industrial-sized,” Chief Mechanical Officer, Ross Willard said.

The new Recycle Bicycle shop features one of the city’s newest murals thanks to Sprocket Mural Works and Harrisburg Mural Fest.