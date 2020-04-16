Hometown Hero: Red Land Senior Center

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are the dedicated staff at Red Land Senior Center.

They’ve got a drive-up food distribution that’s been going strong over the past four weeks.

Seniors over the age of 60 can drive up to the front doors, where volunteers place hot and frozen dinners – into their cars. Today they served more than 80 seniors.

Meals are available for pick up Monday through Wednesday.

If you’re interested in donating food to help the senior center keep it’s distribution going — you’re encouraged to give them a call.