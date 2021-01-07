Hometown Hero: Redd’s Smokehouse BBQ, Operation Restaurant Rescue

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Hero is paying it forward to fight hunger.

Redd’s Smokehouse in Carlisle prepared 45 meals for Verber Dental Group and its Operation Restaurant Rescue.

Verber is buying meals from restaurants, and passing them along to shelters and families in need.

But Redd’s took it one step further. The local restaurant made the meals free of charge as a way of saying “thanks” to the community for its support.