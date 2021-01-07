Hometown Hero: Redd’s Smokehouse BBQ, Operation Restaurant Rescue

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Hero is paying it forward to fight hunger.
Redd’s Smokehouse in Carlisle prepared 45 meals for Verber Dental Group and its Operation Restaurant Rescue.
Verber is buying meals from restaurants, and passing them along to shelters and families in need.
But Redd’s took it one step further. The local restaurant made the meals free of charge as a way of saying “thanks” to the community for its support.
TOP STORIES
- The Latest: Education head Betsy DeVos quits, cites Trump rhetoric
- President Trump releases new video condemning violence; commits to peaceful transfer of power
- US Capitol Police say reports of officer death not accurate
- Chief of U.S. Capitol Police to resign after pro-Trump riots
- U.S. Capitol Police Chief to resign following Capitol breach