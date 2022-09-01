YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday hometown heroes are asking for donations of disposable diapers.

Thursday, Sept. 1 kicks off Diaper Need Awareness Month. It is an issue close to State Representative Carol Hill-Evans (D-York County) who hosts an annual collection drive in York.

This year, she’s formed a new partnership with several groups, including The Well Food Pantry and Salem Square Connects to directly receive donations of diapers.

Hill-Evans also wants to see this year’s donations double from last year.

“Now I’m challenging that this collection, this year, is going to be four skids. We want four skids of diapers. Incontinence products for our older adults that suffer as well with needs they can’t meet,” Hill-Evans said.



In Pennsylvania, one in five children under age three live under the federal poverty level, and disposable diapers can cost around $80 a month per baby.