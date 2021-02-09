Hometown Hero: Revolt Style Studio’s hygiene collection drive in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Hero is Jessica Weikert of the Revolt Style Studio in York.

For the month of February, Weikert is collecting donations of women’s hygiene products at her store.

At the end of the month, she plans to give all donations to Bell Socialization Services, a mental health organization that has a low-income housing assistance program for York residents.

“COVID-19 has hurt people’s finances, and stuff like period care is very expensive. So fundamental services like providing period care supplies for low-income and homeless people in our community is very important for us,” Weikert said.

Weikert is accepting donated supplies throughout the month at her studio.