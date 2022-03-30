ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Heroes teamed up for teams in Elizabethtown.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, March 30, the borough unveiled a new scoreboard at the softball field at Elizabethtown Community Park.

E-Town resident Richard Breault brought several businesses and groups together to pay for and to build the scoreboard.

They’re gonna love it, I hope. I hope the softball team, community, and the men’s softball league, I hope they all get good use out of it. It’s going to be a good community for many years to come, for many generations to use,” Breault said.

The new scoreboard arrived just in time for Wednesday night’s home opener of the E-Town High School varsity school’s softball game.