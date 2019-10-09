Hometown Hero: Rite Aid

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are the folks at Rite Aid.

The Rite Aid Foundation just announced $5 million to more than 230 non-profits in 13 states through its “KidCents” regional grant program.

KidCents provides grants between $15,000 and $30,000 to out-of-school programs for kids.

More than 50 Pennsylvania organizations are benefit from the program, including the Central PA Food Bank, Boys & Girls clubs and local YMCAs.

This is the second year these grants have been given out. Last year $4 million was given to 180 different organizations.