Hometown Hero: River Drive Service Center and Progress Exxon donate to Susquehanna Township Police K9 Fund

Hometown Hero

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are donating to a start-up K9 unit. INA contributed $1,000 to the Susquehanna Township Police K9 Fund.

The River Drive Service Center, as well as Progress Exxon, also making donations to the fund which is now up to $4,800 this year.

The Susquehanna Township Police say they plan on setting up a go-fund-me page in the New Year.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss