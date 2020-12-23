HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are donating to a start-up K9 unit. INA contributed $1,000 to the Susquehanna Township Police K9 Fund.
The River Drive Service Center, as well as Progress Exxon, also making donations to the fund which is now up to $4,800 this year.
The Susquehanna Township Police say they plan on setting up a go-fund-me page in the New Year.
TOP STORIES
- Hometown Hero: River Drive Service Center and Progress Exxon donate to Susquehanna Township Police K9 Fund
- Lyft to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccination sites
- Reed: If Trump vetoes defense bill, it will be a slap in the face to our troops
- COVID-19 relief bill passes, but not all lawmakers are in favor
- Biden Inaugural Chair says to stay home for his swearing-in as Trump supporters hold virtual ‘second inauguration’