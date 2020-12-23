Hometown Hero: River Drive Service Center and Progress Exxon donate to Susquehanna Township Police K9 Fund

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are donating to a start-up K9 unit. INA contributed $1,000 to the Susquehanna Township Police K9 Fund.

The River Drive Service Center, as well as Progress Exxon, also making donations to the fund which is now up to $4,800 this year.

The Susquehanna Township Police say they plan on setting up a go-fund-me page in the New Year.