Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are celebrating a picture-perfect fundraiser.

The Capital Region Salvation Army got a check for $10,327 from the Cumberland County business Roger That Photography.

The timing of the check presentation is perfect. Since March, the Capital Region Salvation Army provided 250,000 more meals than it did all last year.

The business spent weeks photographing families in self-isolation for the “Front Steps Project.”

422 families in four Midstate counties took part.