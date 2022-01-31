Hometown Hero: Rotary Club of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the Rotary Club of Harrisburg perform service projects on multiple Mondays throughout the year. On Monday, Jan. 31, they were at Camp Curtain YMCA putting together care packages of period supplies for teenage girls.

“So many people are ashamed to talk about their periods, but it’s really a big issue that people can’t afford their period supplies and end up missing school, missing work or even worse, sometimes people compromise their health,” said Addeline Alaniz Edwards, executive director at Rotary Club of Harrisburg.

Roughly 14 states don’t tax feminine products. The club’s care packages will help alleviate the expense of the products for those who receive them.