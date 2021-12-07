Hometown Hero: Royer’s Flowers and Gifts

(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown hero is central Pa.’s Royer’s Flowers and Gifts.

They presented the Red Cross with more than 1,000 holiday cards and coloring pages. They always participate in the Red Cross’ Holiday for Heroes program. Everything collected goes to members of the military, active or retired.

“We have somebody we know of in Columbia in one of the towns, that do it while they’re watching television all year! So it’s a really interesting program that, it’s just a nice thing people feel good doing and the vets feel good receiving it,” CEO of Royer’s Barry Spengler said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Royer’s is in its sixth year of participation. All of the letters thanking the military come from Midstate families looking to make a service member’s holiday a little brighter.