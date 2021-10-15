Hometown Hero: Royer’s Flowers

(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown hero is helping charities that help women. Royer’s Flowers donates $10 for every sale of its Admiration Arrangement.

This year, they have given more than $7,000 in awards to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition. The junior leagues of York, Harrisburg, Lancaster, and Reading, plus the Girls Who Code Club.

“Like anything that we’ve ever done, when we start a new program and it starts out small and it keeps growing, growing, growing to the point where its a pretty substantial part of what we give each year now because of all the support we get from the customers buy the admiration arrangement,” Tom Royer, president and CEO of Royer’s Flowers, said.

People can buy the admiration arrangement to benefit women’s charities all year round.