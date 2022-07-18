YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — For the third year in a row, Rutter’s has partnered with its top vendors to put on the “Freeing the Frontline” event, which shows the company’s appreciation for frontline workers.

Because they are on the job 24/7, frontline workers can get a free meal at Rutter’s on 7/24 and 7/25 as a thanks for their hard work and dedication.

With support from PepsiCo, Hormel, Hershey’s, and Martin’s Snacks, the free meals will have grab and go sandwiches or wraps, a bag of Martin’s chips, a regular sized fountain drink, and a standard sized Reece’s or Hershey’s candy bar.

The offer is available for first responders in uniform, Rutter’s team members, American Red Cross volunteers, Class A CDL drivers, medical workers, and active-duty military members with identification.

Rutter’s is committed to giving back to the communities they serve. Throughout the year the company and charity hold multiple fundraising events and programs. Some of Rutter’s annual fundraising events include Rutter’s Children’s Charities Golf Outing, Rutter’s Rewards Schools, and Rutter’s Charity Cannister Program.

For more information about Rutter’s and their charitable programs, visit www.rutters.com/community.

The free meal is available for the first 250 eligible customers per store (limit one per customer).