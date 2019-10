Tonight’s Hometown Heroes will help you get crafty for the ‘Trick-or-Treat’ season.

The Salvation Army is hosting its 18th annual women’s auxiliary fabric sale. Most fabric will sell for one-dollar-a-yard thread, yarn and even sewing machines will be on sale.

The event will be held this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to noon at the Salvation Army in Carlisle.

Proceeds will help the Salvation Army’s role in providing food and shelter to those in need.