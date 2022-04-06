(WHTM) — On Wednesday, you can be a hometown hero by enriching kids’ lives. The Salvation Army in Harrisburg needs to hire 30 plus staffers for its summer youth enrichment programs for music, art coding, nutrition, education, and more.

Certified teachers are also needed. The Salvation Army hopes to serve 230 students. Last year’s summer program helped 85 participants boost their academic scores, resulting in promotions to the next grade.

“This is a great opportunity to just boost their learning over the summer and help them connect and engage with each other,” said Jenny Gallagher, programs and operations director. “We are trying to compete, and we also value the contributions of our employees, so we have increased our starting rate to $15 an hour.”

The program is for PRE-K through eighth grade. You must be able to pass background checks. If you would like to shape young futures, you can submit a resume and cover letter by clicking here.