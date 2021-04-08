Hometown Hero: Salvation Army Harrisburg’s “Who Is Your Hero” event

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstaters can be a Hometown Hero by honoring other heroes.

Salvation Army Harrisburg is hosting its “Who is Your Hero” event on May 7 at its 29th Street location.

Event-goers can bring their heroes to the celebration, with many of them revealed as frontline and healthcare workers during the pandemic.

The outdoor tent celebration will include lunch, music and more — with mitigation protocols in place.

Major Kristal Turner-Childs from Pa. State Police will serve as this year’s keynote speaker.

Another special guest is a young boy from Lower Paxton Township in Dauphin County.

“It’s 13-year-old Jonah Anderson, who was a finalist on the Food Network’s kids baking championship. He’s actually going to be making desserts for the guests at the luncheon, so that’s gonna be pretty cool,” said Kathy Anderson-Martin, director of resource development for Salvation Army.

Proceeds benefit the programs and services of TSA Harrisburg.

Tickets cost $75 per person. But don’t wait, tickets are going fast.

To purchase or donate, click here.