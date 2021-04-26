Hometown Hero: Salvation Army of Harrisburg seeking volunteers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Hero is the Salvation Army, which needs some help.

The charitable organization says it needs more volunteers to help with its food pantry. It’s still operating at record levels due to the pandemic and continues to collect food that would’ve gone to waste.

Many of the current volunteers are people heading back to work and college interns leaving for summer break.

“We need some help with both taking the groceries outside, it’s a contactless curbside system and filling those food orders or sorting food, rescue food in the warehouse,” said Kathy Anderson-Martin, of Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region.

For more information, visit Harrisburg’s Salvation Army page.

To sign up as a volunteer, click here.