Hometown Hero: Salvation Army

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are moving into new digs with new life-saving equipment.

The Harrisburg Salvation Army is moving to its new location on 29th street.

The Peyton Walker Foundation stopped by to donate a portable AED, which can shock and revive a person in cardiac arrest.

19-year-old foundation namesake died, without warning, from sudden cardiac arrest. The foundation is now focused on saving lives.

Julie Walker of the foundation says, “Every hour of every day to sudden cardia arrest so the statistics are there for having AED’s available and a facility like this is that is going to have a high volume of kids and adults through it on a daily basis. So knowing they’ve made this commitment to make sure it’s rewarding.

Salvation Army ordered three more AED’s at the foundation’s reduced rate. The new Salvation Army center will house Capital Area Head Start classes along with after-school and summer programs. It opens on Monday.