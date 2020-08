Tonight’s Hometown Heroes were honored by the Dauphin County DA.

The award for Outstanding Citizen of the Year went to Sanford Krevsky. He is the senior hearing examiner for children and youth services. He’s also on the civil service commission for Susquehanna Township police.

In accepting the honor, Krevsky says every citizen should try to make their communities better.

Sanford dedicated that last line to his friend and Harrisburg activist Vera Cornish who passed away this past February.