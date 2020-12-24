HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes got a head start on delivering toys and gifts.
Santa made the rounds in Harrisburg Wednesday with the help of the Dauphin County Sheriff and the Fire Department.
The sheriff mentored 9-year-old Javon after meeting him last year through the “Shop with a Cop” event.
Since that event was canceled this year, the sheriff wanted to make sure Javon has a great Christmas.
“There was a coat, some mittens and I think there was a shirt,” said Javon.
TOP STORIES
- Hometown Hero: Santa delivers gifts with the Dauphin County Sheriff and the Fire Department
- Illinois uses strong second half to down Penn State hoops
- Val’s Kids: Amanda
- Don’t Waste Your Money: Tracking the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S
- York Public Works Department warning Pennsylvanians of possible flash flooding during winter storm