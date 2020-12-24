Hometown Hero: Santa delivers gifts with the Dauphin County Sheriff and the Fire Department

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes got a head start on delivering toys and gifts.

Santa made the rounds in Harrisburg Wednesday with the help of the Dauphin County Sheriff and the Fire Department.

The sheriff mentored 9-year-old Javon after meeting him last year through the “Shop with a Cop” event.

Since that event was canceled this year, the sheriff wanted to make sure Javon has a great Christmas.     

“There was a coat, some mittens and I think there was a shirt,” said Javon.

