Friday’s hometown hero achieved the highest award in scouting, and she didn’t stop there.

Teenager Sarah Laverdiere of Grantville earned an eagle scout award last year from the Boy Scouts and this month she earned the gold award, the highest award that can be achieved for the Girl Scouts. Sarah is now among the few young women who have earned both titles.

“I really have to look at my schedule, and sometimes I have to sacrifice things to have fun as a teenager and it’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it,” Laverdiere said. “It has truly made me a more well-rounded individual as a whole, and I feel without these programs, I would have been much less prepared for the real world if that’s how you want to put it.”

Just how special is this? Fewer than six percent of Girl Scouts achieve the gold award with eight percent of Boy Scouts becoming eagle scouts. Sarah is now preparing to attend a three-week High Adventure Trip to a scouting ranch in New Mexico.