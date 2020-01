Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are ready to wrap Harrisburg in scarves to help the needy.

Hundreds of hand-knitted scarves will go up Monday: on posts, fences, and trees for the 5th annual Harrisburg ‘Scarf Bomb,’ hosted by Penbrook UCC and “Scarf Bombardiers.”

They’ve spent the past months making scarves for the winter season and anyone who needs a scarf can pick their favorite and call it their own.