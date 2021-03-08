Hometown Hero: Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are hosting a fundraiser that benefits local families and businesses in Lancaster County.

Next week, the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development in Lancaster will launch its “Cup O’ Cards” fundraiser.

Schreiber’s bought gift cards from more than 30 local restaurants and businesses and filled five coffee cups with hundreds of dollars worth of cards.

Those cups will be raffled off from March 15 through March 26, raising money for Schreiber programs for children with special needs.

To donate, click here.