Hometown Hero: Scottish Rite Cathedral community blood drive

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s Hometown Heroes are giving back to every person who gives blood.

The Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg is hosting a blood drive for the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank on Saturday, April 17 at 2701 North Third Street.

For every pint donated, Masonic Charities will donate $10 to the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Central Pa.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

The number to call is 1-800-771-0059. The Central Pa. Blood Bank also takes appointments online, by going to 717GiveBlood.org.

