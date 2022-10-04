HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday, Oct. 4’s hometown heroes are teaming up to help more women and children who are in crisis.

A $10,000 grant was given to the Shalom House in Harrisburg by Highmark Blue Shield. The Harrisburg non-profit gives temporary housing to women and children who are in need.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Shalom House also offers case management services, life skills, and job help as well.

“So when we found out I screamed. Just to be connected with Highmark is awesome for Shalom House, not just the $10,000, but just to be connected with the staff and their resources that Highmark can provide, so yeah we all screamed,” said Kyla Harvey, Executive Director at the Shalom House.