Hometown Hero: Shaniya Robinson, first-place poet in the Commonwealth Black History Month celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Hero is a Harrisburg High School student who happens to be a celebrated poet.

Shaniya Robinson is a senior at the Sci-Tech campus. Her poem, “My Brothers and Sisters,” was featured as part of the Commonwealth’s Black History Month celebration.

Her piece won first place in the poetry category of the 2021 Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Multi-Agency Black History Literary Writing Contest.

Robinson says she wrote her first poem to her mother at the age of 5 years old and hasn’t stopped since.

“To make people feel like we are all together as a group, as a unit — as a strong unit — that promotes greatness. So when I say ‘my brothers and sisters’ instead of just saying ‘black people,’ saying my brothers and sisters make it much more personal,” Robinson said.

Robinson plans to attend an HBC, a historically Black college. She then plans to return home and open a facility that provides mental health services to a local community.

To watch Robinson’s reading of “My Brothers and Sisters,” visit the Harrisburg School District’s YouTube link here.