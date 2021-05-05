Hometown Hero: Sheetz campaign to feed the hungry

(WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Hero is the popular convenience store, Sheetz. The Pa. company has started a new campaign to help feed the hungry.

Sheetz will start donating money to local Feeding America food banks every Tuesday in May and June. The chain will donate the monetary equivalent of one meal for every 6-inch sub, and two meals for every 12-inch sub sold.

This initiative is what they call the “Get a Meal, Give a Meal” campaign, and is happening at all locations across the country.

“It’s so important because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nick Ruffner, Sheetz Public Relations Manager said. “We’ve talked to a lot of our partner food agencies that work with Feeding America that they are seeing an increased need.”

All money raised for the meals will be donated to the food banks by Sheetz at the end of the campaign.