SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 26’s hometown heroes are going to be up to their ears in corn as they host the 41st annual Shippensburg Corn Festival.

The festival runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on King Street in Shippensburg.

Over 250 craft and food vendors will be at the event. There will also be a corn-eating contest with a cash prize.

The event acts as a fundraiser for three fire companies, the local library, and several other organizations.