HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Students from Shippensburg University are hosting a donation drive for the St. Francis of Assisi Parish Soup Kitchen in Harrisburg.

“We chose St. Francis of Assisi Parish Soup Kitchen because they provide meals for at least 3,000 families, couples, and individuals per month,” said Ally Murr, Shippensburg University community liaison.

Items needed include:

Dish detergent

Bleach

Brillo pads, dish sponges

Hand sanitizer

Masks

Personal hygiene products (deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo)

Plastic food containers

Bottled water

Juice boxes

Nonperishable food items

Paper lunch bags

Plastic grocery bags

In Harrisburg, items can be dropped off at the following places, according to a flyer for the drive:

Youth Advocate Programs

1515 N. Front St.

Harrisburg, PA 17102

Youth Advocate Programs

1511 N. Front St.

Harrisburg, PA 17102

Premier Learning Center

1700 Sate St.

Harrisburg, PA 17103

Premier Arts and Science Charter School

500 N. 17th St.

Harrisburg, PA 17103

Camp Curtin Middle School (Ms. Williams’ class)

2900 N. 6th St.

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Shippen Hall

Shippensburg University

1871 Old Main Dr.

Shippensburg, PA 17257

The drive runs through April 15, and it will help the organizing students complete their bachelor of social work degrees.