HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Students from Shippensburg University are hosting a donation drive for the St. Francis of Assisi Parish Soup Kitchen in Harrisburg.
“We chose St. Francis of Assisi Parish Soup Kitchen because they provide meals for at least 3,000 families, couples, and individuals per month,” said Ally Murr, Shippensburg University community liaison.
Items needed include:
- Dish detergent
- Bleach
- Brillo pads, dish sponges
- Hand sanitizer
- Masks
- Personal hygiene products (deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo)
- Plastic food containers
- Bottled water
- Juice boxes
- Nonperishable food items
- Paper lunch bags
- Plastic grocery bags
In Harrisburg, items can be dropped off at the following places, according to a flyer for the drive:
Youth Advocate Programs
1515 N. Front St.
Harrisburg, PA 17102
Youth Advocate Programs
1511 N. Front St.
Harrisburg, PA 17102
Premier Learning Center
1700 Sate St.
Harrisburg, PA 17103
Premier Arts and Science Charter School
500 N. 17th St.
Harrisburg, PA 17103
Camp Curtin Middle School (Ms. Williams’ class)
2900 N. 6th St.
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Shippen Hall
Shippensburg University
1871 Old Main Dr.
Shippensburg, PA 17257
The drive runs through April 15, and it will help the organizing students complete their bachelor of social work degrees.