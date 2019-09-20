Hometown Hero: Shoe Strut

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are stepping out for kids who need shoes.

The Salvation Army of Harrisburg held its 6th annual Shoe Strut at the Hershey Lodge today.

For every Midstate businesswoman participating, the Salvation Army will donate one pair of new shoes to a local child in need.

Today’s event featured several “best shoe” contests.. with the ladies taking their turns on the runway.

Kathy Anderson-Martin, Director of Philanthropy, said, “This makes a huge difference, we can provide 700 kids with the opportunity to go buy a new pair of shoes that fit their feet than other support for programs and services for kids right here in Harrisburg.

Organizers expect to beat last year’s contributions of 85-thousand dollars.

ABC27’s Valerie Pritchett served as plum bottom shoe model during the fashion show.