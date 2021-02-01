Hometown Hero: Simply Turkey awarded money from Barstool Sports’ restaurant relief fund

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday night’s Hometown Hero received financial help through the “Barstool Sports” restaurant fund, and decided to pay it forward with the money they received.

The Barstool Sports restaurant relief fund, known as The Barstool Fund, helps restaurants survive during the pandemic. In return, Simply Turkey is offering a free sandwich or salad to several groups during the month of February.

This week, active military members and veterans are able to take Simply Turkey up on their offer.

Next week, nurses and doctors have their chance to do the same.

After that, it’s first responders, and then nursing homes, assisted living and hospice workers.

The only thing these groups have to do is show a form of identification at either Simply Turkey locations in Harrisburg or Camp Hill.