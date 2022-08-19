MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping keep their neighborhood library alive for the next generation.

The Simpson Public Library in Mechanicsburg is celebrating a grand opening this weekend for its new book sale and donation center in the former Agway building on West Allen Street.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

When Agway moved out, both the Friends of the Simpson Library and the library itself realized the space was perfect. The board bought the building, giving the book sales a permanent home and providing benefits for the library, too.

“It gives us an opportunity, both for the library and for the friends of the library,” Simpson Public Library Executive Director Sue Erdman said.

To celebrate, the Friends of the Simpson Library are holding a special sale from 9-2 on Saturday at the new building at 45 West Allen Street.