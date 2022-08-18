HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 18’s hometown heroes are strengthening their bond with Pennsylvania public schools by offering extra help.

Site-Logiq, a construction company, frequently works on public schools throughout the Commonwealth. On Aug. 18, Site-Logiq workers stuffed 100 backpacks with school supplies like binders, folders, pencils, notebooks, and more.

The backpacks will be given to students at Camp Curtain Academy in Harrisburg.

“A significant percentage of these backpacks are going to go to the homeless students, that’s really our target population. And what’s left will go to other students in need within the Harrisburg School District,” said Rick Evans, president of Site-Logiq.

The Harrisburg School District says the seemingly small gesture could have life-changing effects on kids and families who receive the backpacks.