Hometown Hero: Skylar Weaver

Tonight’s Hometown Hero is a York County native for riding his motorcycle from Harrisburg to Argentina.

Red Land grad Skylar Weaver lives with alopecia, and the 25-year-old is taking a year-long journey through Adventures for Alopecia, a nonprofit he founded.

Skylar will be meeting with groups of people along the way who also have alopecia.

“Alopecia causes you to lose your hair and sometimes your confidence, but you’re able to do anything anyone else is and even then some, so hopefully by riding a motorcycle from the southern tip of South America, I can demonstrate alopecia is not a limiter, and if you have it, you can do anything anyone else can,” Weaver said.