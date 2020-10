Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are filling the void of canceled fundraisers.

New Cumberland River Rescue is in that boat and Sophia’s Pizzeria is helping to cover their losses. The pizza shop on Bridge Street is raising money through food sales this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sophia’s has done this before.

Since New Cumberland River Rescue had to cancel meat raffles, the annual carnival, and the Halloween parade.