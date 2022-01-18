Hometown Hero: Sophie Sheffer

Tuesday’s hometown hero made a very personal donation.

Sophie Sheffer is a fourth-grader at Dillsburg Elementary and donated her hair to the “Locks of Love” campaign. Sheffer was inspired after reading an article in class about a young girl with alopecia, and the self-esteem she gained with a hairpiece from “Locks of Love.”

A few days later, Sophie surprised her teacher and classmates with the new haircut and her gift to “Locks of Love.”

