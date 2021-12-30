Hometown Hero: Spanish American Civic Association

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Spanish American Civic Association in Lancaster, or SACA, currently offers weekday lunches and take-out dinners for those in need. Now, the group has added additional take-out meals on weekends at its senior center, hoping to meet a growing demand for food.

“The most important thing is to be able to have our seniors to have access to a warm meal on a daily basis and ensure that we reduce as best as we can the risk of them contracting COVID or even the flu,” Sandra Valdez, SACA chief operating officer, said.

SACA is also working on a community-wide program to get COVID vaccines and booster shots to more people.